Obituary: Lorine D. Reeve (1952-2024)

July 11, 1952 – May 17, 2024

Lorine D. Reeve was born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Camp Pendleton, California on July 11, 1952. The Lord blessed us with her presence for her 71 years. On May 17, 2024, he called Lorine home.

She is survived by her husband, Harry W. Reeve, her son, Martin Bagniewski, her first cousin Nancy Ziegler, and her stepson, Harry Charles Reeve. She was the loving daughter of the late Mart Krasno and Virginia Whelan. Lorine was previously married to the late Martin Bagniewski.

Lorine cared for the elderly as a nurse’s aide in both private residences and convalescent hospitals. She visited friends in hospitals, with her little dogs to make their darkest days brighter. Lorine helped the homeless, worked at her church serving community meals, and delivered meals on wheels until she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Lorine engaged in conversations with perfect strangers like they were old friends. She adored knitting baby hats and giving them away. Lorine delighted in taking care of her many pets and tending the garden. She was a bright shining light in many people’s lives. She will be dearly missed.

A celebration of her life well lived will be held Sunday, June 23, 2024 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 12 Marlborough St, Newport, at 1:00 PM.

