Elegant Ocean Drive Estate “Sanctuary” Hits the Market for $4,900,000

27 Atlantic Avenue | Newport, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2,732 sq ft | listed by Kate Leonard of Lila Delman Compass for $4,900,000.

Nestled in complete privacy on a large parcel off Ocean Drive, this elegant home, aptly named “Sanctuary,” offers a tranquil escape with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy ocean breezes and warm sunshine from the expansive decks and terraces surrounding the property.

This meticulously re-constructed home, designed by Shazalynn Cavin-Winfrey, embodies a luxurious summer resort lifestyle. The gunite pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, terraces, fireplace, and lush gardens create an inviting outdoor oasis. Hurricane impact windows ensure storm safety, while radiant heat flooring provides year-round comfort.

The first-floor master suite overlooks the pool and features an en-suite with radiant heated floors. The entertainment area boasts a wet bar, ice maker, refrigerated drawers, and laundry facilities. The second floor showcases an open floor plan with a state-of-the-art kitchen, including leathered quartz countertops, high-end appliances, and additional beverage drawers. A large pantry offers ample storage, and the bleached oak floors add a touch of coastal charm.

The third floor is perfect for families, with two bedrooms, a bath, laundry facilities, and a custom-built bunk room designed for young families or grandchildren. All bathrooms feature beautiful lines and comfortable radiant heat. The home is equipped with a septic system installed in 2013, accommodating the expanded living space of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an additional loft bedroom in the bunk room. A full-house generator ensures uninterrupted comfort.

The private beach access is a huge bonus, making this coastal retreat a truly exceptional offering. Experience the ultimate in coastal living at “Sanctuary.”

