Obituary: Mary Alice Brownell (1934-2024)

Mary Alice (Harvey) Brownell, 90, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2024, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born at the Newport Hospital on April 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Mary (Murphy) Harvey and William Harvey, and granddaughter of Florence “Flo” Harvey, Alice (Slocum) Harvey, John J. Murphy, and Johanna (Shea) Murphy.

Mary grew up in the close-knit community of the Fifth Ward in Newport, where she was a beloved member of the extended Murphy family. As the only child of her parents, she formed deep bonds with her many Murphy cousins, who brought her much joy throughout her life. She attended St. Mary’s Grammar School and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy, both of which laid the foundation for her lifelong devotion to her faith.

Mary’s greatest pride and joy in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who took immense pleasure in raising her children and being an active presence in the lives of her nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Alongside her husband, Cliff, she could always be found cheering them on at every school and sporting event, often with her car full of Gatorade, ready for anyone who needed it. She had a notorious sweet tooth, especially for Lorna Doone cookies, and always kept a hidden stash of treats that were special to her. Yet, in her generous spirit, she would share them with those she loved, especially the youngest members of the family. Her family was her heart and soul, and she gave selflessly to each and every one of them.

In addition to her role as a loving matriarch, Mary served her community as a teacher’s aide in Middletown and as a court-appointed special advocate for children. She was an active member in the Pro-Life groups at both St. Lucy’s and St. Mary’s churches. Later in life, she found fulfillment in providing companionship to elderly clients, offering them the warmth and care she was known for. She was a giver at heart, and a woman of faith.

Mary is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 68 years, Clifton Brownell, her daughter, Donna McHenry (Donald); her sons, Greg Brownell and his former wife, Betty Arnold, mother of Greg’s children; Steve Brownell (Susan Amelotte), and his former wife, Tina, mother of Steve’s children. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Donald McHenry (Kristen), Peter McHenry (Julie), Matthew Brownell, Thomas Brownell, Steven Brownell (Bec), Nicholas Brownell (Maggie), Brianna Ferrara (Simone), and Marielle Clair (Stephen); as well as her great-grandchildren, Miles and Elijah McHenry, Wesley and Della McHenry, Josslyn Brownell and her mother, Ashley Sisto, Nico, Oakland, and Ila Ferrara, Emmett, Van, and Max Clair, Capri Brownell, and Nixon Brownell and his mother, Nina Lomba.

She was predeceased by her adored grandson, Clifton Brownell of San Diego, CA.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of John Clarke Senior Living and the Newport Hospital T4 staff, with special thanks to Dr. Marina Zambrotta for their exceptional care and compassion.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, August 28 from 4-7 pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Aug 29 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the RI Right to Life, 266 Smith St, Providence, RI 02908, https://rirtl.org/ or to Middletown Fire Dept, 239 Wyatt Rd, Middletown, RI 02842.

