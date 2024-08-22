RPL’s Vezeridis Closes Highest Jamestown Condo Sale of 2024

In a notable transaction for the Rhode Island real estate market, Residential Properties Ltd. has successfully sold a luxury condominium at 29 Narragansett Avenue, Unit A, in Jamestown for $2.55 million. This sale, brokered by RPL’s Associate Therese Vezeridis, marks the second-highest property sale in Jamestown this year and sets a new record for the highest condominium sale in the area since June 2023, according to State-Wide MLS data.

The condominium, located in the heart of Jamestown Village, showcases a blend of contemporary design and superior craftsmanship. The residence features expansive glass walls, floating staircases, and custom Scavolini cabinetry, all contributing to its distinct modern aesthetic. The East Passage unit’s open-concept kitchen and living area, anchored by a fireplace, extends to a private deck ideal for outdoor dining and entertainment. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Scavolini cabinets and a quartz island, further elevating the home’s luxurious appeal.

The property boasts two primary bedroom suites, each with hardwood floors, custom closets, and floor-heated bathrooms. Additional features include a second-level loft, an oversized two-car garage with an EV charger, and an elevator, adding to the comprehensive amenities of this coastal residence.

Therese Vezeridis, who has over three decades of experience in East Greenwich, represented the buyer in this landmark transaction. Known for her deep local knowledge and active involvement on the Board of Directors of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, Vezeridis has a track record of achieving significant real estate milestones. Her expertise in both creative marketing and enhancing curb appeal has consistently earned her recognition, including Million Dollar Awards and Five Star Real Estate Agent Awards.

