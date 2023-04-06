Obituary: Mary Anne Murphy Hayes (1939-2023)

Mary Anne Murphy Hayes of Arlington, Mass. and Newport, R.I .passed from this life on March 15, 2023. She was the second of ten children born to Henry T. and Mary Anne Lyne Murphy.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1957 and Salve Regina College in Newport in 1961 with a degree in math. She soon married her husband, Charles W. Hayes. She raised her family and taught math wherever the Navy took them.

She loved cooking, puzzles, reading and taking care of her family with patience and grace. She is survived by her husband of 59 years; her four children, Kevin, Bill (Patricia), Maureen Phillips (Scott), and Chris (Jennifer). She was the Nana of Paul, Joseph, Mae, Molly and Gretta Hayes, Ben and Maura Phillips.

She is survived by her sisters; Sisters Eileen B. and Sheila T. Murphy, S.S.J., Alice E. Alexander (Dave), brothers Henry T., Jr, Patrick F., Edward D., William G., and Joseph (Anne). She was the sister of the late John J. Murphy.

Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Agnes Church, Arlington, Mass. She was buried on March 24, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

