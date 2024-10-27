Rhode Island Rams Stampede Over Maine, Win Sixth Straight Game in Front of Fired-Up Homecoming Crowd

Rhode Island’s gridiron grit was on full display Saturday as the Rams snagged their sixth consecutive victory, defeating the Maine Black Bears 24-14 before a packed Homecoming crowd at Meade Stadium. The Rams (7-1, 4-0 CAA) proved unstoppable, powering through Maine with three rushing touchdowns and a defensive line that shut down any chance of a comeback.

After Maine’s Cooper Heisey opened scoring with a 7-yard touchdown reception from Carter Peevy, it was all Rhody from there. Quarterback Devin Farrell orchestrated two gritty drives, ending each with short touchdown runs—one to tie things up and another in the final minute of the first half to put the Rams ahead.

Maine (4-4, 2-3 CAA) managed to tie it up again early in the fourth on a 4-yard run by Brian Sanata-Fis, but Rhode Island answered with a fierce response. Farrell connected with Tommy Smith for a 46-yard bullet that took the Rams to Maine’s 3-yard line. Malik Grant sealed the drive with a bruising 1-yard run, giving Rhody a 21-14 edge.

Then came Rhode Island’s defense. The Rams racked up a season-high six sacks—four of which crushed Maine’s hopes in the fourth quarter alone. Farrell, proving his playmaking prowess, also set up a game-clinching 35-yard field goal by Ty Groff following a deflected pass snagged by Smith, pushing the lead to two scores.

The Rams, now off to their best conference start since 2001, are riding high. Defensive standouts like Emmanuel Gomes, who led with 10 tackles, and Carson Primrose, who racked up two sacks, cemented URI’s control. Grant added 87 rushing yards to his touchdown, while Farrell went 13-of-24 for 202 yards and two rushing scores.

With 5,450 fans packing the stands, URI’s Meade Stadium was the place to be. And with Family Weekend up next against Monmouth on Nov. 2, another sellout crowd is expected to rally behind the surging Rams.

