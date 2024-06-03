What a Finish! Acrobatica Edges Out Rivals in a Thrilling Newport to Portland Leg of the Atlantic Cup

After a grueling two-day race, the Atlantic Cup teams sailed into Portland this morning, delivering a breathtaking finish that will be remembered for years. Acrobatica took the lead overnight and claimed line honors at 08:56:52 a.m. EST, capping off a remarkable performance.

Vogue Avec un Crohn was hot on their heels, finishing just seven minutes and 31 seconds later. This impressive effort places them in a two-way tie for second overall in the competition.

The battle for third place was even more intense as dékuple’s William Mathelin-Moreaux and Pietro Luciani narrowly edged out Everial’s Erwan Le Draoulec and Tanguy Leglatin. Dékuple crossed the finish line at 09:05:33, with Everial a mere 25 seconds behind, securing fourth place.

First Place Finisher Jean Mare said, “It was crazy intense because we were all together all the time. We could see each other the entire race. [With the weather] we had to restart multiple times and we had to fight a lot! It was really hard, but fun.”

Atlantic Cup Race Director Hugh Piggin praised the competitors, stating, “It was a very challenging leg tactically for the teams with a weather system moving across the course. Today was one of the best legs in Atlantic Cup history. There were several lead changes throughout the race and even inside the harbor approaching the finish line where dékuple edged ahead of Everial for third place. With the system moving across the course, the teams dealt with breeze southwest to the northeast. They had periods where teams were flying their spinnakers doing 15-16 knots, and then they had a period sailing in very light breeze—fighting to keep moving. The lead pack of teams were within sight of each other the entire race, so there was not much rest for everyone. Portland has turned on a glorious spring day for us though, we really are happy to be here and put on some great coastal racing to come.”

As the fleet settles in Portland, the excitement continues to build for the Portland Coastal Series. With such narrow margins and high stakes, the Atlantic Cup promises more thrilling moments and fierce competition in the days ahead.

