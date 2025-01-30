Obituary: Olga Probert (1928-2025)

Olga P. (Perlingiero) Probert, 97, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

She was the wife of the late Richard B. Probert.

Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lucia (Arminio) Perlingiero.

Olga grew up in Middletown and graduated from Rogers HS in 1946 and enrolled in the Newport Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1949.

She was an RN at Newport Hospital for 22 years. Olga was a member of the Middletown Historical Society, Middletown Senior Center, and the Golden Girls Bowling League.

Olga leaves her children Lucia Zambarano of Newport and Richard (Roni) Probert of Portsmouth.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Kyle Zambarano (Kristina), Derek Zambarano (Kate), Bailey Zambarano and Gregory Probert (Amanda). Olga was the great-grandmother of Aubrey, Mia, Ethan, Olsen, Elliette, Ethan, Rowan, Finley and Natalie.

Olga was the sister of the late Claudio Perlingiero, Clara Perlingiero, Dolores Perlingiero, Edda Green, Italo Perlingiero and Dino Perlingiero.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family, Monday Morning, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street at Memorial Boulevard, Newport. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Village House Nursing Center and the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for the excellent care they gave Olga during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Middletown Senior Center, 670 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Village House Nursing Center, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02842 or to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 438 East Main Road #100, Middletown, RI 02842

