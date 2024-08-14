Obituary: Ann Biddle (1936-2024)

Ann Biddle passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 10 at her home in Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Ann was the daughter of James and Georgiana O’Halloran and grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island. She is survived by four children Steven and (Mary) Heath, Jamestown, RI, Timothy Heath, New York, NY, Susan and (Scott) Wynn, Boston, MA, James Heath, Phoenixville, PA, two stepsons Jeff Heath, Naples, Florida, and Scott Heath, Jamestown, RI; and six grandchildren; Eloise Heath Guerin, Georgiana Wynn, Owen Heath, Sara Heath, Amanda Wynn, Akira Heath along with six step-grandchildren; Katie Heath Parker, Perry Heath Brown, Keira Heath, Tobin Heath, Devon Heath and Jeffrey Heath Jr. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lyn O’Halloran, and nieces and nephews, Mary and (Peter) Miller, Laura and (Chip) Longfellow, Jim O’Halloran, Paul O’Halloran, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years Wharton Biddle, her brother, James O’Halloran, and her first husband Richard Heath.

Ann graduated from Barrington High School, and later attended Pembroke College. She earned her degree in psychology from Manhattanville College in 1980, after returning to pursue her education. She later earned her Masters from Yale Divinity School and worked professionally as a pastoral counselor in Providence and Newport for many years.

Ann had an insatiable curiosity which she explored through her art, travel, reading, and friendships. Ann and “Tinny” Biddle enjoyed a beautiful life in Jamestown, where they both pursued their passion for gardening and art. They traveled extensively with their paint brushes, visited museums and art galleries, and attended the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 25 consecutive seasons. In 2018, Ann and Tinny curated a retrospective exhibition at the Jamestown Arts Center celebrating 100 years of their artistic journey as painters.

Ann and Tinny spent many winters in Florida on Manasota Key, where they enjoyed hosting family and friends at the Manasota Beach Club. Ann was an avid reader, a faithful Catholic, and had a powerful intellect with a sharp wit and a great sense of humor.

Ann and Richard raised their family in New Haven and New Canaan, Connecticut, and began summering in Jamestown in 1963. Jamestown, with Ann at its heart, became the family hub. She was a member of the Conanicut Yacht Club for more than 60 years and supported multiple nonprofit organizations including the Jamestown Arts Center and FabNewport.

Ann was a multi-faceted artist and creator. She was part of a needlepoint circle for decades and often presented hand-painted cards with the many gifts she bestowed on family and friends. One of her true passions was painting clouds, which spoke to her with their ever-changing shapes and colors. She found drama and beauty in fiery sunsets and always hoped to catch the green flash as the sun plunged into the Gulf of Mexico, which she often watched from her porch on Manasota Key. Affectionately known as Mimi by her grandchildren, she was happiest when surrounded by her large close-knit family.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, August 19, 10 AM at St. Mark Church in Jamestown. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the Jamestown Arts Center, https://jamestownartcenter.org/donate and FabNewport, https://fabnewport.org/support-us/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

