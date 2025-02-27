Obituary: Robert T. “Bob” Campion (1953-2025)

Robert T. “Bob” Campion, 71, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 24, 2025. He was the husband of Patricia (Cole) Campion for 50 years.

Born in Fall River, MA on November 15, 1953, Bob Campion was the beloved son of the late Edward and Phyllis (Gaskell) Campion. A lifelong resident of Tiverton, he was well-known for his friendly, outgoing personality and became a familiar face to many in the community.

Bob was the proud owner of Tom Ouellette’s Wholesale Meats and the Route 177 Flea Market, where he built lasting relationships with both customers and vendors. A Tiverton High School graduate of the Class of 1971, Bob excelled in football, a passion that remained with him throughout his life.

Over the years, Bob embraced a variety of sports and hobbies. Whether it was golf (where he famously scored a hole-in-one), bowling (with an impressive 27 consecutive strikes), fishing (with more tales than anyone could count), or a (sometimes) friendly game of cards, Bob always went all in. He approached everything with enthusiasm and energy-there was no such thing as moderation for Bob. Whatever he did, he did it big. Bob also deeply spent many years coaching for Tiverton Little League, sharing his love of sports and life with the next generation. His dedication to the league extended beyond coaching, as he also served on the board.

Bob also had a deep love for food and drinks, especially when it came to sharing them with friends and family. Whether it was preparing a delicious meal, enjoying a cold drink at a family gathering, or finding the best new restaurant to try, Bob’s zest for life extended to every meal and every toast. His generosity at the table matched his warmth, and his love of great food was only rivaled by his love for those he shared it with.

Above all, Bob’s greatest pride was his family. He cherished every moment spent with them, especially his beloved grandchildren, Robert, Connor, Ryan, and Grace. His love for them was boundless, and he took great joy in watching them grow and thrive. Bob’s legacy of love, laughter, and living life to the fullest will live on through them. He was deeply proud of their accomplishments and the lives they are building. His family, including his children, Kendall, Jonathan, and Heather, always knew they had his unwavering support and affection. His love and devotion to his family were immeasurable.

Bob’s love for his wife, Pat, was unmatched. They had been together since high school, and he often said he was the luckiest man in the world to have her by his side. Their bond was one of true partnership, built on years of shared memories, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Bob’s heart always belonged to Pat, and the love they shared was the foundation of everything that mattered most to him.

Bob’s larger-than-life presence and his ability to make others feel like family will be deeply missed. Subtlety was not his style, and the world is a little quieter without him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and the example of living life to the fullest.

Robert is survived by his wife Patricia, his son Kendall Campion of Tiverton, son Jonathan Campion (Lyndsay with her daughter Annabelle) of Middletown, and his daughter Heather Campion of Tiverton, and his grandchildren Robert, Connor (Adrian), Ryan, and Grace, and his great-grandson Levi. He is also survived by his siblings; Edward Campion (Paula Sullivan) of Westport, MA, Richard Campion of Tiverton, and Irene Gagnon (Robert) of Bristol, RI, and many more extended family in the Campion and Cole families, and so many great friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Phyllis, his in-laws Harold and Doris Cole, and his brother Todd Campion.

A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM in the Amicable Congregational Church, 3736 Main Road, Tiverton.

