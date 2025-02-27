Newport County Residents Get Free Entry to Newport Mansions March 8-9

Residents of Newport County will have the opportunity to explore the Newport Mansions for free on Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9.

The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering complimentary admission to The Breakers, The Elms, and Marble House for residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton. The offer also extends to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family, as well as students of Salve Regina University. Visitors must present proof of residency, a Naval Station Newport ID, or a Salve Regina student ID to gain entry.

The three National Historic Landmarks will be open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. These Gilded Age mansions, known for their opulent architecture and historical significance, were prominently featured in the first two seasons of HBO’s historical drama The Gilded Age and served as filming locations for the upcoming third season.

While general admission is free, specialty tours such as Beneath The Breakers, The Elms Servant Life, and The Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress are not included in the offer.

To enhance the experience, visitors are encouraged to download the free Newport Mansions audio tour app and bring earbuds to hear stories of the people who lived and worked in these grand estates. The Breakers and Marble House also offer engaging children’s audio tours featuring sound effects and lively narration.

Additionally, City of Newport residents can enjoy free admission to the Newport Mansions year-round by presenting proof of residency.

For more information, visit newportmansions.org.

