Obituary: Stephen T. Hyder (1961-2024)

Stephen T. Hyder, known affectionately as Steve to his family and friends, passed away peacefully at his home in Rumford, RI, on Saturday July 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 14, 1961, in Newport, RI, Steve’s life was a remarkable journey that left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Steve’s early years were spent in his birthplace of Newport, where he grew up surrounded by the love of his family. He was a standout student at Rogers High School, graduating in 1979. He then went on to UMASS Amherst, Steve’s athletic talent shone through as he joined the track and field team, all four years at UMASS, setting long-standing records in shot-put that showcased his dedication and skill. He earned a BS in Hotel Management in 1983 and continued to excel on the track and field team.

The professional life of Steve Hyder was as dynamic and impactful as his athletic endeavors. In 1985, he began his career as the Assistant General Manager of the Rhode Island Gulls of the United States Basketball League (USBL). Steve’s charisma and knowledge of sports led him to a successful tenure as a sports broadcaster for Syracuse University, where his voice became synonymous with football and basketball games on WSYR radio throughout the 1990s.

Steve’s love for baseball shone through during his three seasons with the Syracuse Sky Chiefs minor league team from 1997 to 1999. His articulate insights and engaging personality led him to Chicago, where he became a talk show host on the nationally syndicated Sports News Radio. Steve’s journey in sports media continued as he became a beloved drive-time radio show host in Columbus, Ohio, and later, a mid-day talk show host on 790 the Score in Providence, RI.

From 2004 to 2012, Steve dedicated himself to the Pawtucket Red Sox, where he served as the PawSox insider radio show host on 920-WHJJ. His passion for the game and the local community was evident in every broadcast, earning him the prestigious award of Sportscaster of the Year six times from the National Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association (NSSA).

Off the airwaves, Steve was a loving and thoughtful man who cherished his family and friends. He leaves behind his beloved partner, Cathy Pacheco of Rumford, RI, and his adoring mother, Lucille Jabbour Hyder of Portsmouth, RI. His memory will be treasured by his daughters, Eva J. Hyder of Encinitas, CA, and Carly Wallace (Joe) of Columbus, OH; his brothers, Luke (Rose) of Portsmouth and Christopher (Tim) of Newport, RI; his niece, Isabelle George (Richard) of Chesapeake Bay, VA; his nephew, Luke Hyder, Jr of Portsmouth; and his grandson, Fletcher Banks Wallace of Columbus, OH. Stephen was predeceased by his father, Thomas J. Hyder of Newport.

Steve’s gentle spirit extended beyond his family as he shared his love for sports with the community. An avid fan of his local New England teams, the Syracuse Orange, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Steve’s enthusiasm was infectious. He enjoyed simple pleasures like playing cards with his friends, attending concerts, and cooking large meals for his loved family gatherings.

Stephen T. Hyder’s life was a testament to the power of passion, the importance of family, and the joy of sharing one’s talents with the world. His voice, his laughter, and his love for life will be profoundly missed but never forgotten. Steve’s legacy will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him, and his contributions to the world of sports broadcasting will remain part of the fabric of the communities he so dearly loved.

Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI, 02840. www.mlkccenter.org

