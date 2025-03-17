Get Your Gatsby On! Waltz Lessons Coming to Newport’s Historic Rosecliff Mansion

If you’ve ever dreamed of twirling across a grand ballroom like you’re in a scene from The Great Gatsby, now’s your chance! On Friday, March 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., The Preservation Society of Newport County is rolling out the red carpet—err, dance floor—for Waltz into the Past at the stunning Rosecliff mansion.

Picture this: chandeliers glistening, classical music filling the air, and you learning the art of the waltz right where Gilded Age socialites once danced the night away.

Instructors from The Dancing Feeling Studio in Warwick will guide guests through the basics before putting on a dazzling showcase of their own. Then, it’s your turn to take a spin beneath the grand ceiling where Paramount Pictures filmed those iconic dance scenes for the 1974 version of The Great Gatsby.

No partner? No problem. No experience? Even better! All you need is a ticket ($40 for Preservation Society members, $50 for non-members), which includes a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres—because dancing is better with a little bubbly.

Advance registration is required, so dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to waltz your way into history. Tickets are available through www.newportmansions.org/ events/waltz-into-the-past .

