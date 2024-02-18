Illegal immigrant arrested for child molestation in Rhode Island after being released by the ACI

ICE agents in Boston successfully apprehended an illegal Guatemalan immigrant on February 6, who is currently facing child molestation charges in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to immigration officials, the Guatemalan immigrant entered the United States without inspection, admission, or parole at an unknown date and location. Providence police arrested the individual in March 2023, charging him with felony child molestation.

Following the arrest, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston promptly lodged an immigration detainer against the Guatemalan citizen at the Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston, Rhode Island, where he was being held. However, despite the detainer, the ACI released him in April 2023, acting on the order of the Sixth District Court of Providence.

In response to the release, the illegal Guatemalan immigrant is now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pending removal proceedings. These proceedings will take place before a federal immigration judge associated with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). It’s crucial to note that EOIR operates independently from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

The immigration judges in these courts evaluate each case on its individual merits, determining whether the noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for specific forms of relief from removal. The Guatemalan immigrant will await further legal proceedings while in ICE custody.

“This Guatemalan national has disregarded U.S. immigration laws and has been charged with horrific crimes against a Rhode Island child,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “We will continue to apprehend and remove egregious offenders who prey on the most vulnerable in our society. The men and women of ERO Boston remain dedicated to the safety of the residents of our New England communities.”

