(VIDEO) Farrell’s Last-Minute Heroics Propel URI Over Holy Cross in Thrilling Opener

In a dramatic season opener on Saturday night, Devin Farrell etched his name into Rhode Island football lore. The sophomore quarterback connected with Shawn Harris on a 31-yard touchdown pass with just 19 seconds left on the clock, lifting Rhode Island (1-0) to a stunning 20-17 victory over Holy Cross.

It was a game that saw the visiting Crusaders (0-1) briefly seize control with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jordan Fuller with only 1:47 remaining, marking their first lead of the evening. But Farrell wasn’t done. He masterfully orchestrated a clutch 75-yard drive, showcasing poise and precision under pressure to lead the Rams to a thrilling come-from-behind win.

The decisive drive was nothing short of spectacular. On a do-or-die fourth-and-10, Farrell scrambled for 13 yards, moving the chains and keeping the Rams’ hopes alive. Then, on a critical third-and-10, he found Tommy Smith for an 11-yard reception. Facing a daunting third-and-20, Farrell unleashed a 23-yard strike to Greg Gaines III, putting Rhode Island back in striking distance.

Two plays later, Farrell delivered the coup de grâce—a perfect pass over the middle to Harris. Harris snatched the ball at the 19-yard line, darted across the field, and evaded defenders to dive into the corner of the end zone, sealing the victory for the Rams.

Inside the Box Score

Farrell shined in his first career start, completing 20 of 33 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 55 rushing yards to accumulate 342 total yards of offense.

Rhode Island’s receiving corps put on a show, amassing 250 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches. Greg Gaines III led the charge with five receptions for 70 yards, while Tommy Smith added five catches for 47 yards and a score—his first career touchdown. Marquis Buchanan chipped in with four receptions for 88 yards, and Shawn Harris, Jr. contributed three catches for 45 yards, including the game-winner.

Despite three fumbles, Rhode Island’s defense stepped up. Safety Emmanuel Gomes led the unit with seven tackles, while linebacker Devin Hightower, cornerback Fredrick Mallay, and linebacker Cole Brockwell each recorded six stops. Linebacker A.J. Pena added five tackles and a quarterback hurry.

The Rams’ defense stifled Holy Cross’ aerial attack, limiting the Crusaders to just 101 passing yards and a mere 3-for-11 conversion rate on third downs.

Game captains were linebacker Gabe Salomons and wide receiver Tommy Smith, while A.J. Pena served as the anchor bearer. Offensive lineman Damon McMillan, Jr. and linebacker Emmanuel Dankwa earned scout team players of the week honors.

The electrifying game drew a sellout crowd of 5,770, witnessing what could be a season-defining victory for the Rams.

Up Next

Rhode Island now sets its sights on its first road test of the season, as they travel to face Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff against the Golden Gophers is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST, with the game broadcast live on Peacock.

