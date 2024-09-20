Seahawks Eye Redemption in Saturday Afternoon Showdown Against Rochester

The Salve Regina Seahawks (1-1) hit the road to Rochester, NY, with a noon showdown against the University of Rochester this Saturday. After splitting their first two games, the boys from Newport are ready to shake off last week’s gut-punch loss and make a statement.

Coming off a 28-10 blowout against Curry College at home, the Seahawks tasted defeat in a wild 45-27 battle against Western New England. Padraig Brown was the man of the hour, single-handedly accounting for all four of Salve’s touchdowns. The Seahawks were flying high, leading 20-9 at the start of the third quarter, but the Golden Bears had other plans.

Western New England flipped the script when Ryan Carlson’s 29-yard rushing TD and Jason Shumilla’s game-changing interception sent Salve into a tailspin. After falling behind 21-20, the Seahawks never regained control as the Golden Bears piled on, ultimately sealing the 45-27 win.

Now, all eyes are on redemption. The Seahawks haven’t forgotten their 17-10 loss to Rochester in 2023, and they’re heading into this weekend’s matchup with a score to settle. Get ready for fireworks!

