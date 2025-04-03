Opening Day Set for April 12 as DEM Stocks 60,000 Trout in 100+ Locations

Trout season officially kicks off across Rhode Island at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, with more than 60,000 brook, brown, rainbow, and golden rainbow trout stocked in over 100 freshwater locations, according to the Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

All trout-stocked waters are closed to fishing until Opening Day to give fish time to acclimate and spread out. The DEM reminds anglers that no trout or salmon may be kept—even from non-stocked waters—until the season begins.

“Opening Day is a spring tradition for thousands of Rhode Islanders,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “The work and logistics involved in raising and stocking 60,000 trout are intense, and I’m proud of our fisheries team for making it happen.”

As a bonus, anyone who catches a golden rainbow trout between April 12 and May 6 can earn a limited-edition golden trout pin. Just snap a photo and email it to DEM for verification by May 5.

Anglers 15 and older must have a 2025 fishing license, and those keeping trout need a Trout Conservation Stamp (with some exceptions for border lakes and ponds). Full regulations and license purchases are available on DEM’s RIO portal.

Safety is key: All paddlers in kayaks, canoes, and paddle craft must wear a personal flotation device at all times, and everyone is encouraged to dress for cold weather to prevent hypothermia.

The daily trout/salmon limit is five from April 12–Nov. 30, dropping to two in winter. Specific areas, such as parts of the Falls and Beaver rivers, are catch-and-release only. Full details are in the 2025-26 Freshwater Fishing Abstract.

For stocking info and updates, visit www.dem.ri.gov/troutwaters.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

