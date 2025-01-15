Rhode Island Kicks Off Winter Fishing Season with Trout and Salmon Stocking

Anglers across Rhode Island can gear up for winter fishing as the Rhode Island DEM announces its winter trout and salmon stocking schedule. Stocking begins Tuesday, Jan. 21, and continues through Thursday, Jan. 23, at selected waterways across the state.

The stocked locations and species include:

Barber Pond, South Kingstown : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon Round Top Ponds, Burrillville : Brook Trout

: Brook Trout Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon Carbuncle Pond, Coventry : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon Upper Melville Pond, Portsmouth : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout, Salmon Stafford Pond, Tiverton : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout Watchaug Pond, Charlestown : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout Willet Pond, East Providence : Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout

: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout Wyoming Pond, Hope Valley : Rainbow Trout

: Rainbow Trout Peck Pond, Burrillville: Golden Rainbow Trout, Rainbow Trout

Daily stocking updates will be posted each afternoon on DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife Facebook page and website at www.dem.ri.gov/troutwaters. Anglers can also call 401-789-0281 or 401-539-0019 for the latest information.

Licensing and Regulation Updates

A valid 2025 fishing license is required for anyone 15 years and older. Additionally, a Trout Conservation Stamp is necessary to keep or possess trout, though not for trout caught from lakes or ponds bordering Rhode Island. Licenses can be purchased through the Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

DEM reminds anglers of key regulatory changes:

The daily creel limit for trout and landlocked salmon is two fish from Dec. 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025.

Landlocked Atlantic salmon are limited to two fish per day statewide as part of the two-fish aggregate limit.

Specific restrictions apply to designated catch-and-release areas, such as portions of the Falls River and the Beaver River/Pawcatuck River confluence.

Minimum size limits include 8 inches for trout and 11 inches for landlocked salmon.

Additionally, the use of felt-soled waders or boots in freshwater is banned, and anglers are prohibited from entering or exiting state boat ramps with vegetation attached to their equipment to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

