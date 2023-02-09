Organizers gearing up for 4th Annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week

Local organizations are gearing up for the fourth annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week. This year’s series of public events will run from April 22- 29. The program is in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities held each year on April 22.

Last month, representatives from Town committees, non-profits, schools, galleries, and local businesses attended a virtual kick-off meeting to share ideas for environmentally-themed programs. Preliminary plans include film screenings, ‘free-cycle’ events, trash clean-ups, tree and native plant giveaways, invasive species workshops, art exhibits, and an electric car showcase.

Earth Week Coordinator, Sara Poirier, says that it’s great to see so many community partners coming together again. “Last year was the biggest Earth Week yet, with 30 different events taking place across the Island. For 2023, we’re focusing on expanding our network in order to engage more members of the public in caring for the planet.”

Poirier encourages anyone wanting to get involved to contact organizers at aquidneckislandearthweek@gmail.com. “There’s plenty of time to get involved. We’re working with dozens of partners, so if you have an idea, there’s a good chance we can connect you with people who can help.”

By coming together, community partners hope to amplify each other’s efforts, increase engagement around environmental issues, and serve as an example for other communities.

Details on this year’s program will be released in early April, with a full calendar of events available on the website www.AquidneckEarthWeek.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!