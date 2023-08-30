Owner of Ma’s Donuts arrested on first-degree and second-degree sexual assault charges

The owner of a popular local donut shop was arrested by the Rhode Island State Police last week on charges of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault.

Valdemar Leite, 54, of Saunderstown, is being held without bail pending a hearing Wednesday.

Court records indicate that the assault took place on May 18, 2022.

Leite pleaded Not Guilty to the charges at his Arraignment in Newport County Superior Court on August 25th.

This story will be updated.

Earlier Ma’s story from 2021:

