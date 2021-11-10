Parker Gavigan Leaves WJAR 10, Named Director of Communications for Providence City Council

City Council President John Igliozzi (Ward 7) today announced the hiring of Parker Gavigan as Director of Communications in the Administration to the Council. Gavigan, an award-winning journalist and 17-year veteran of TV news, most recently served the community as an investigative reporter at Channel 10 WJAR.

“I’m thrilled and excited to begin this new chapter and to work with the elected leaders and talented staff of the Providence City Council,” said Gavigan. “My goal is to use my communications skills, highlight the day-to-day work of the Council, and bring that vital information directly to the constituents of the capital city.”

“We’re excited to welcome such a talented and experienced professional to the Council’s staff as Director of Communications,” said Council President Igliozzi. “Parker is a trusted and respected communicator who will be a tremendous resource helping us to get the word out about the work of the City Council and our Councilmembers.”

Gavigan will start in early December.

