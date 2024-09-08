Pats Kick Off Season with Showdown Against Bengals in Cincinnati

The New England Patriots are hitting the road to open their 2024 season, facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1pm. This marks the fourth time the Pats will kick off a campaign against the Bengals, and the first since a 38-24 blowout win back in 2010. But don’t sleep on Cincy—this matchup at Paycor Stadium could be a nail-biter.

Throwback to ’72? The last time the Pats opened the season in Cincinnati was a long 52 years ago, in 1972. That game? Let’s just say it didn’t go too well for New England. The Bengals crushed them, 31-7. Since then, things have been a bit more favorable for the Pats. Robert Kraft’s first victory as team owner came against these same Bengals in 1994, with a thrilling 31-28 win at the old Riverfront Stadium.

Pats Lead the Series Historically, New England’s got the upper hand, leading the all-time series 17-10. They’ve won seven of the last ten matchups. Last December, though, the Bengals managed a 22-18 squeaker at Gillette Stadium—Cincy’s first win there in five tries.

Run Game Struggles Loom If the Patriots want to walk away with a W, they’ll need to fix their struggling run game. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson have shown flashes but couldn’t consistently break through defenses in preseason. Bengals defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill are ready to plug any gaps.

Brissett Under Pressure Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett is back for his second stint with the team, but facing Cincinnati’s deadly pass rush duo—Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard—is no cakewalk. Add in New England’s injury-riddled offensive line, and Brissett will need to get the ball out quick if he wants to avoid spending opening day on the turf.

Burrow’s Ready, Chase Isn’t On the other side, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is finally healthy heading into Week 1. He’s dodged the injury bug that’s plagued him the last three seasons, but star wideout Ja’Marr Chase might not be suiting up due to contract issues. If Chase doesn’t play, the Patriots defense will still have their hands full with Tee Higgins and rookie Andrei Iosivas.

Opening Day Woes The Pats haven’t won a season opener since 2020, and this year they’ve got 28 new faces on the roster. With Jerod Mayo making his head coaching debut, and Brissett under center, the Pats are looking to shake up their recent bad luck and start the season with a bang.

Will New England pull off an upset in Cincy, or will Burrow and Co. add another “L” to the Pats’ opening day column? Buckle up—this one’s going to be a wild ride.

