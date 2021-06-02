Pell Bridge traffic increasing to near-2019 levels

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that tolling data shows that travel has increased significantly in the past several months. Data from the Pell

Bridge shows that in May of 2021, the number of vehicles was only 11% less than May of 2019 and was 64% higher than May of 2020.

“We are looking ahead to a busy summer of travel. Our numbers show that people from out of state are visiting and Rhode Islanders are getting out and about,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA. “The Memorial Day weekend wet weather weakened our May numbers, but we are very close to 2019 traffic. We are excited to be back to normal and want to remind people to obey all posted speed limits on the bridges. Safety is the priority.”

