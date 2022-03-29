PPAC announces 2022-2023 Broadway season

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced their upcoming 2022/2023 schedule on Tuesday morning.

Broadway Series:

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Sept. 11-18, 2022

Mean Girls: Oct. 4-9, 2022

Tootsie: Oct. 25-30, 2022

Jagged Little Pill: Jan. 17-22, 2023

Hadestown: March 21-26, 2023

Six: April 11-23, 2023

Beetlejuice: April 25-30, 2023

Encore Series:

Les Misérables: Nov. 15-20, 2022

Annie: Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2023

Come From Away: Feb. 21-26, 2023

Broadway Special:

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: March 11, 2023

Masks and proof of vaccine will not be required.

