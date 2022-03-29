PPAC announces 2022-2023 Broadway season

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced their upcoming 2022/2023 schedule on Tuesday morning.
Broadway Series:
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Sept. 11-18, 2022
- Mean Girls: Oct. 4-9, 2022
- Tootsie: Oct. 25-30, 2022
- Jagged Little Pill: Jan. 17-22, 2023
- Hadestown: March 21-26, 2023
- Six: April 11-23, 2023
- Beetlejuice: April 25-30, 2023
Encore Series:
- Les Misérables: Nov. 15-20, 2022
- Annie: Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2023
- Come From Away: Feb. 21-26, 2023
Broadway Special:
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story: March 11, 2023
Masks and proof of vaccine will not be required.
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!