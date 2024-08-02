Preservation Society of Newport County to Conclude Summer Lecture Series with Spotlight on Peggy Guggenheim on August 8th

The Preservation Society of Newport County is set to conclude its Summer 2024 Lecture Series with an insightful presentation on the life and legacy of Peggy Guggenheim, a pivotal figure in mid-20th-century art. The lecture will be delivered by Dr. Philip Rylands, President and CEO of The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, Florida, and former Director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice. The event, titled “Peggy Guggenheim: Heiress and Collector,” will take place on Thursday, August 8, at 6 p.m. in the Rosecliff ballroom and will also be available via Zoom video conference.

“Dr. Rylands is an eminent expert on this woman who had a tremendous impact on the modern art world, and his talk will be a great learning opportunity for all of us,” stated Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society.

Peggy Guggenheim is renowned for her extensive collection of Cubist, Surrealist, and Abstract art. Her support of Jackson Pollock, particularly during the controversial early stages of his career, underscored her influential role in the art world.

The lecture is part of the Preservation Society’s annual series named in honor of John G. Winslow, who served as Chairman and President of its Board of Trustees from 1977 to 1989. For more information and to register, visit newportmansions.org/events/peggy-guggenheim-heiress-and-collector.

Explorations of China’s Influence and Gilded Age Animals

Additionally, on Tuesday, August 6, two of the Preservation Society’s Curatorial Research Fellows will present the findings of their year-long research projects. Dani Zhang will explore “China and Newport: A Journey through Two Centuries,” shedding light on the Chinese-made art and decorative objects housed within Newport’s mansions. Isla Stewart will discuss “Animals in the Gilded Age,” providing insights into artifacts that will feature in the upcoming exhibition “Wild Imagination,” opening on August 30 at Rosecliff.

These presentations, part of the annual Eaddo and Peter Kiernan lecture series, are free to attend, though registration is required for both in-person and Zoom participation. For details and registration, visit newportmansions.org/events/the-2024-eaddo-and-peter-kiernan-lecture.

