Governor McKee Launches Power Up RI to Boost EV Charging Across Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee, alongside the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (RIIB), today rolled out PowerUpRI, a bold initiative aimed at supercharging the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in residential areas statewide.

Starting August 1, 2024, PowerUpRI will offer juicy rebates to residents and landlords who jump on the EV bandwagon by setting up charging stations at home. The program is designed to drive the adoption of clean transportation, slash emissions, and make EV charging a breeze for everyone in the Ocean State.

“I am very proud to announce the launch of PowerUpRI,” Governor McKee declared. “These rebates will make driving an EV more affordable, especially for those facing financial barriers to installing an EV charger at home. It will also increase the expansion of EVs by providing drivers with more accessible options.”

Acting Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns chimed in, “The PowerUpRI program will increase residential EV charging opportunities across the State. This program will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce long-term emissions, and advance our Act on Climate objectives.”

William Fazioli, Executive Director of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, added, “We look forward to working with our partners at the Office of Energy Resources to implement the new PowerUpRI EV charger incentive program and to helping Rhode Island meet important Act On Climate’s clean energy goals.”

Why It Matters

The rollout of EV chargers in residential areas is a key piece of Rhode Island’s strategy to fight climate change and meet ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets. The Act on Climate law mandates a 45% cut in GHG emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Expanding home EV charging options is essential for hitting these targets.

Show Me the Money

With $750,000 in funding, including $300,000 earmarked for low-to-moderate-income residents under the Justice40 Initiative, PowerUpRI is putting its money where its mouth is. The program offers financial incentives to cover up to $700 or 50% of the cost for Level 2 chargers, or up to $350 for chargers without electrical upgrades. Income-qualified applicants can get even more: up to $1,000 for chargers requiring electrical upgrades or $500 without.

Act Fast

Rebates are on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one per household or property. Eligible applicants must reside in a single-family or multifamily home, own or lease a Battery Electric Vehicle or Plug-In Hybrid EV registered in Rhode Island, and install a new Energy Star-certified Level 2 charger by a certified electrician.

How to Apply

To snag a rebate, applications and all required documents must be submitted online at PowerUpRI.

For more details on PowerUpRI and its requirements, visit PowerUpRI.

