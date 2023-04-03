Preservation Society to Host Job Fair April 12

Whether you are seeking a career change or just want a new beginning, don’t miss The Preservation Society of Newport County’s free job fair.

This event will be held Wednesday, April 12, from 3-7 p.m. EDT inside the Preservation Society headquarters at 424 Bellevue Ave., Newport, R.I.

With approximately 30 part-time and full-time positions in an array of fields, there will be a wealth of exciting opportunities for job seekers. Bring your resume, and apply and interview in person. Meet current employees and find out what it’s like to be a member of the Newport Mansions team. Parking is free and there will be refreshments.

Part-time positions offer a regular schedule throughout the year. There are also seasonal employment opportunities available during tourism season, from early April through the end of the year. In most cases, seasonal employment ends in the winter and is renewed the following April.

Full-time positions include benefits such access to health, dental and vision insurance, a 403(b) retirement plan, and family membership in the Preservation Society. Part-time positions include a 403(b) retirement plan and family membership.

Anyone searching for an internship or the opportunity to join our talented community of volunteers should also visit this job fair.

To learn more, go to www.newportmansions.org/about-us/careers-internships.

