Private Southern Portsmouth Compound Offered For $4,955,000

4 Beds – 6 Baths – 4,924 sqft (on 9.64 acres)

Set on over 9 pastoral acres, this contemporary home was artfully designed to capture the abundance of natural light from the south-facing floor-to-ceiling doors and windows. This rare offering is extremely private abutting Aquidneck Land Trust property.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, wine and beverage refrigerators, quartz countertops and a pantry. A Solisysteme pergola is perfectly situated off the kitchen for optimal indoor-outdoor living/entertaining and leads to an exceptionally landscaped 2,000sf bluestone and granite patio.

There are two primary en suite bedrooms with marble and glass-enclosed showers and walk-in closets plus a third en suite bedroom. The top floor is composed of an oversized post and beam living area/office with outdoor deck featuring Sakonnet River views and an additional bedroom and full bath with soaking tub.

A four-stall garage has an attached artist studio with heat/AC, and a half bath which is ideal for a gym, office or in-law. Surrounded by stone walls, the grounds feature a putting green, raised-bed gardens, a potting shed and orchard.

Additional amenities include a new whole-house generator, a new 5-bedroom septic system, and central A/C. Enjoy a quiet life near beaches and wildlife preserves while only being minutes away from downtown Newport, Newport Harbor and Newport National Golf Course. This sale includes an additional buildable lot with frontage on Black Point Lane.

Listed by David Huberman – Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Exterior Photos A. Crisafulli

