Congressman Cicilline, Public Safety Officials to Call for Passage of Active Shooter Alert Act

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) will join with Attorney General Peter Neronha, Mayor Charles Lombardi, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association (RIPCA), and local law enforcement officials to call for the passage of the Congressman’s bipartisan H.R.6538, the Active Shooter Alert Act, on Wednesday, March 23 at 12:30PM at the North Providence Public Safety Complex.

According to the FBI, there were 40 active shooter events in 2020. The Bureau defines an active shooter event as an incident where “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” These incidents put a huge strain on our law enforcement officials. Among the many challenges facing law enforcement during these crises is preventing additional victims from unknowingly walking into the line of fire. Law enforcement and other independent review commissions have urged improvements in emergency communications systems.

Congressman Cicilline’s Active Shooter Alert Act would create a program similar to the AMBER Alert system for law enforcement to alert the public to active shooters in their community.

Nationally, the Active Shooter Alert Act is endorsed by National Sherriff’s Association, Major Cities Chiefs Associations, National Association of Police Organizations, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), National Police Foundation, and National District Attorneys Association.

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association will announce their endorsement of the bill at Wednesday’s event.

