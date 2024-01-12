Investment Gem: Multi-Family Property on Rhode Island Avenue Offered for $1,295,000

13 Rhode Island Avenue | Newport, RI | 3 units, 8 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 5,269 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1.295,000.

Welcome to 13 Rhode Island Avenue, a majestic three-unit multifamily residence gracing a spacious corner lot. With a generous garden area and off-street parking for six cars, this property offers both convenience and charm. Revel in the timeless allure of original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and captivating period details throughout.

Situated within walking distance to restaurants and shops, this location adds to the property’s allure. Numerous updates have been meticulously implemented, including upgraded electrical systems, individual electric and gas meters for each unit, a new kitchen, three newer heating systems, a freshly installed mansard roof, vinyl replacement windows, and additional storage units in the basement.

Currently leased, this attractive property stands as an exceptional investment opportunity, catering to both annual and seasonal rentals. With tenants already in place, it presents an ideal owner-occupied investment prospect. Don’t miss the chance to own this remarkable piece of real estate that seamlessly combines historical charm with modern updates. Act now and make it yours!

