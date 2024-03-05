Providence Flea relocates to 195 District Park

The I-195 District has officially reached agreement with Providence Flea for its relocation to District Park during the upcoming 2024 season.

Marc Crisafulli, Chairman of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership with Providence Flea, stating, “We have enjoyed a good partnership with the Providence Flea, and we’re looking forward to having the Flea in 195 District Park. The Flea will be a great addition to the growing calendar of events in 195 District Park throughout 2024.”

Maria Tocco, owner and market manager of Providence Flea, shared her excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to return outdoors to 195 District Park every Sunday this summer, just a short walk over the pedestrian bridge from our location in previous years. With its open green space, wide walkways, and riverfront views, District Park offers our shoppers, visitors, and tourists a new and exciting way to experience our award-winning community market. Best of all, we’ll welcome back all of the area’s most talented artists, indie makers, creators, collectors, and food purveyors who have made the Flea such an important part of the community’s summer life in the city.”

For the 2024 season, the Providence Flea outdoor summer markets will be situated on the west side of District Park at 120 Peck Street in downtown Providence. The summer Flea’s Opening Day is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, from 10 am to 3 pm, and the market will operate every Sunday in District Park until September 15.

It’s noteworthy that during the spring, fall, and winter seasons, the Flea will be held indoors at Farm Fresh RI at 10 Sims Avenue. Additional information is available at providenceflea.com.

