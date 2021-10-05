Red Sox set roster for tonight’s 2021 American League Wild Card Game vs. Yankees

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox today announced the team’s 26-man active roster for their American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees:

Pitchers (12): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (3): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (1): Kiké Hernández

The Red Sox will play the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game tonight at Fenway Park beginning at 8:09 p.m. ET.

