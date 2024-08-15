Renee Welchman of Compass Sells Record-Breaking Single-Family Home in Tiverton for $5,300,000

The real estate market in Tiverton has reached a new milestone with the sale of 82 Nonquit Lane, which closed at $5.3 million. This transaction marks the highest single-family home sale in the town’s history, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

The sale was managed by Renee Welchman of Compass Real Estate’s Little Compton office, who represented the seller. Welchman, a well-regarded figure in the local real estate community, has a history of handling high-value properties. Earlier this year, she also facilitated the sale of 289 Riverside Drive in Tiverton, which sold for $150,000 over the asking price.

The property at 82 Nonquit Lane is notable for its modern architectural design and luxurious features. Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the home includes four bedrooms, six full baths, and one half bath. Its design, characterized by clean lines and high-end finishes, offers stunning views of the Sakonnet River, Seapowet Marsh, and surrounding farmland.

Welchman praised the property’s design, emphasizing its blend of luxury, comfort, and modern living. She also acknowledged the work of DJC Design, the firm responsible for the home’s architecture, highlighting their dedication to modern design and natural materials.

With this sale, Welchman has solidified her position as one of the top-producing agents in Tiverton, with over $13 million in sales volume across Rhode Island this year.

The sale of 82 Nonquit Lane is a significant indicator of Tiverton’s increasing appeal as a location for luxury real estate, setting a new benchmark for future transactions in the area.

