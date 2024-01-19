Residential Properties Ltd. Completes $2.8 Million Sale of Historic Cooke Street Residence on Providence’s East Side

On Friday, Residential Properties Ltd. announced the completion of the sale of 25 Cooke Street on Providence’s East Side, fetching an impressive $2.8 million. RPL Sales Associate Gerri Schiffman represented the seller as the listing agent and RPL Sales Associate Bethany Johnsen represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

This magnificent brick Georgian Revival was designed by Albert Harkness, Rhode Island’s first modernist architect and is ideally located on a 1/3-acre corner lot on College Hill. Offering over 6,000 sq. ft. of detailed, expansive living space, the home features extensive upgrades and modern amenities. The first floor showcases exquisite moldings, custom-designed hardwood floors, and over-9-ft. ceilings. Large bow windows, a sunny side porch, and a formal dining room with French doors leading out to the patio enhance the inviting floor plan. For alfresco dining and entertaining, the landscaped yard has spectacular rhododendrons. The cook’s kitchen was completely redone in 2007 by renowned interior designer Ian Thompson and offers custom cabinetry, a center island, and a breakfast area. An outstanding second-floor primary suite includes a fireplace, dressing room, private bath, and fireplaced library. An additional three bedrooms on this floor and a fifth bedroom on the third floor all enjoy private baths. Set in the heart of College Hill, residents are equidistant to the charms of Wayland Square, Thayer Street, and Fox Point. Restaurants, museums, and the attractions of downtown make this the ultimate intown residence.

Gerri Schiffman, ranked as the #2 individual agent for total sales volume in Providence and #2 on the East Side in 2022, played a pivotal role in the success of this transaction. With a career at RPL since 1994, Schiffman has consistently earned the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus award and is recognized as one of Rhode Island’s leading Realtors®.

Bethany Johnsen, with 15 years of experience as both a Realtor® and Mortgage Originator, brought her unique perspective to the transaction as the buyer’s representative. Known for tenaciously protecting her clients’ interests, Johnsen’s hands-on approach and savvy negotiating skills make her a valuable asset in real estate transactions.

For more information about Gerri Schiffman and to view her listings, visit GerriSchiffman.com or follow her on Instagram @SchiffmanSells. To learn more about Bethany Johnsen or view her listings, visit BethSellsRI.com.

