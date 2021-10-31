Rhode Island Catholic Priest Arrested For Child Porn

A Catholic priest in Providence has been arrested for possession and transfer of child pornography, the Rhode Island State Police announced Sunday.

Rhode Island State Police arrested Father James Jackson Saturday after police executed a search warrant at the church.

Members of the Computer Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Father James Jackson, age 66, of 538 Broadway, Providence, for 1) Possession of Child Pornography, 2) Transfer of Child Pornography, and 3) Child Erotica Prohibited. Mr. Jackson was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks for processing. Mr. Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Crawford who set $5,000 surety bail with the special bail conditions of no unsupervised contact with minors and restricted Internet access. \

Father Jackson was unable to post bail and was transported to the ACI Intake facility.

“The use of child pornography is a serious crime and a grave sin,” said Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Providence Diocese. “The charges against Father Jackson are very disturbing to all and must be taken very seriously. At the same time, I renew my pastoral concern and offer my fervent prayers for the good people of St. Mary Parish during this difficult time.

