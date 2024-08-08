Rhode Island Confirms Multiple Cases of EEE and West Nile Virus in Mosquito Samples

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have announced alarming findings in the latest round of mosquito testing. Conducted by the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories (RISHL), the tests have confirmed 13 positive cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus and two cases of West Nile Virus (WNV). The EEE-positive mosquitoes were collected in South Kingstown, while the WNV-positive mosquitoes were found in Westerly.

These results are based on 106 mosquito samples gathered from 23 traps set up across the state on July 29. The findings raise concerns, particularly in Washington County, where the elevated presence of the EEE virus indicates a significant risk. Other mosquito samples tested negative for EEE, WNV, and Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

This season, Rhode Island has previously reported two EEE cases and one WNV case. Meanwhile, neighboring states have also seen significant mosquito-borne virus activity. Connecticut has reported 20 cases of EEE and 105 cases of WNV, while Massachusetts has confirmed 124 WNV cases, 34 EEE cases, one animal case of EEE, and one human case of WNV.

The DEM and RIDOH are urging residents to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites. Though rare in humans, the EEE virus is highly dangerous, with a mortality rate of approximately 30%. Survivors often face long-term neurological issues. Unlike WNV, which recurs annually in Rhode Island, EEE virus risk varies from year to year. Continued monitoring and testing will help assess the threat level for the remainder of the mosquito season.

West Nile Virus, while more common, is still a serious concern. Most people infected with WNV do not experience symptoms, but about one in five will develop fever and other symptoms, and one in 150 will develop a severe illness that can be fatal. There are no vaccines or specific treatments for either EEE or WNV.

Both EEE and WNV are typically found in wild bird populations and are transmitted to mammals by mosquitoes. As mosquito season progresses, the viruses can spread from birds to mammals through “bridge” mosquito species, such as those in the Aedes, Coquillettidia, and Culex genera.

New this year, Rhode Island is testing for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) using a new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing method. JCV is a mosquito-borne virus that primarily circulates between deer and mosquitoes but can also infect humans. Human cases, though rare, can occur from late spring through mid-fall, with symptoms ranging from mild fever and fatigue to serious central nervous system issues like meningitis or encephalitis.

In response to these threats, local communities are actively participating in mosquito control efforts. DEM’s larvicide distribution program provides municipalities with mosquito larvicide briquettes that release bacteria to reduce mosquito populations. In April, the Town of Westerly conducted an aerial application of mosquito larvicide over 500 acres of swamp to minimize mosquito breeding.

Mosquito Control Measures: What You Can Do

Residents are urged to help control mosquito populations by eliminating standing water in their yards, a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The Asian Tiger Mosquito, a common and aggressive daytime biter, thrives in artificial containers like buckets and pots. Removing these water sources can significantly reduce the mosquito population.

Protecting Yourself and Your Family

To protect against mosquito bites, Rhode Islanders should ensure windows and doors have intact screens, use EPA-approved insect repellents, and wear long-sleeved clothing during peak mosquito activity times at sunrise and sunset. Parents should be cautious when applying insect repellent to children, especially those under two months old.

Horse Owners: Stay Vigilant

Horse owners are particularly advised to vaccinate their animals against WNV and EEE. Horses should be kept indoors during peak mosquito activity and monitored for any signs of illness, such as fever or neurological symptoms. Prompt veterinary consultation is recommended for any suspicious cases.

For more information on EEE, WNV, and JCV, as well as prevention tips, visit the Rhode Island Department of Health website at www.health.ri.gov.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

