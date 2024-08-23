Amid Rising Mosquito-Borne Disease Risks, Rhode Island Officials Recommend ‘Smart-Scheduling’ for Outdoor Activities

With an increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Rhode Island and surrounding states, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and the Mosquito Borne Disease Advisory Group (MDAG) are urging the public, schools, and local communities to adopt “smart-scheduling.” This approach involves rescheduling outdoor activities, such as games and practices, from early morning or dusk—when mosquitoes are most active—to earlier in the afternoon or moving them indoors. The recommendation has been communicated to municipal officials and the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL).

The advisory aims to minimize mosquito bites, thereby reducing the risk of diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV). Despite recent tests of 121 mosquito samples collected statewide showing no positive results for EEE, WNV, or Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV), past findings have indicated significant risks in Washington County and elevated risk levels throughout Rhode Island.

Earlier this season, Rhode Island reported 17 cases of EEE and five of WNV. Meanwhile, Connecticut documented 27 EEE cases, 192 WNV cases, one JCV case, one human case of WNV, and one animal case of EEE. Massachusetts has also seen 262 WNV cases, 69 EEE cases, one human case of EEE, one animal case of EEE, and two human cases of WNV. Notably, EEE and WNV have been detected in several Massachusetts and Connecticut communities bordering Rhode Island.

Although rare in humans, EEE is particularly severe, with a mortality rate of about 30% and significant neurological complications among survivors. In contrast, WNV, while more prevalent, is less fatal. It is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the continental United States, with cases typically arising during mosquito season, which spans from summer through fall.

The EEE virus and WNV are mainly present in wild bird populations and are transmitted to humans via mosquitoes. Local communities in Rhode Island are participating in mosquito control through DEM’s larvicide distribution program. For example, in April, the Town of Westerly conducted an aerial larvicide application over Chapman Swamp and nearby swamplands to curb mosquito populations.

Residents can also help control mosquito breeding by removing standing water from containers like buckets, pots, and pools. The Asian tiger mosquito, known for its distinctive black-and-white pattern and tendency to bite during the day, is expected to be prevalent in Rhode Island this season. This species is known to transmit several diseases, including WNV.

To protect themselves, Rhode Islanders are advised to install or repair window and door screens, wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, and use EPA-approved insect repellents. Residents should also be vigilant in eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes. Additionally, horse owners are encouraged to vaccinate their animals against WNV and EEE and to minimize their exposure during peak mosquito activity times.

For more information about EEE and WNV, residents can visit the Rhode Island Department of Health’s website at www.health.ri.gov.

