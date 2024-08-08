What She’s Having: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Fest Releases More Tickets

Great news from the Preservation Society of Newport County as their Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival has added additional tickets for many events being held as part of the celebratory weekend, September 19 to 22.

The event has gained in popularity and momentum over its nearly 20-year history and post-pandemic, tickets to the food- and wine-focused seminars and presentations have sold out nearly as quickly as they’ve gone on sale. This year was no exception.

Tickets still remain to attend a very special conversation between world renowned French Chef Jacques Pepin and his daughter, Claudine Pepin. The two will shares stories of his remarkable life as chef, author, television personality and educator while guests enjoy French wines and an elegant tasting plate.

Additional tickets now available, as of August 7, include an elegant tasting of Knights Bridge wines from the Knights Valley Estate Vineyard located in the grand shadow of Mt. St. Helena.

Kome, a craft Japanese sake will be the focus of a special sake tasting featuring a pairing plate created by James Beard Award semi-finalist Basil Yu of Newport’s Yagi Noodles.

Only a precious few tix were available for a seminar and tasting by Bonterra Organic Estate on organic and biodynamic Wines, and fans of agave may want to try and grab one of the few spots left for a seminar highlighting over 100 years of Mezcal with a Master Mezcalero. Also available is a Global Beer Tasting seminar with brews from around the world.

All events are $130, with the exception of the Pepin event at $225, and guests at all events are welcome to enjoy a separate tasting tent with a host of additional winemakers and food purveyors before or after their seminars.

Recently added in conjunction with the WFF is an exciting Barolo dinner on Friday, September 20, at James Beard Award nominated Giusto, to include seven courses with pairings curated by winemaker Giovanni Rosso who will be on hand to discuss his family’s Piedmont vineyard. Giusto owner Kevin O’Donnell and chef Will Reitzel will be translating their own passion for these luscious wines (Arneis, Barbera, Nebbiolo, two Barolos and a dessert wine) into magnificent, accompanying dishes.

Expect stuffed cabbage with sausage and Castelmagno, a cow’s milk cheese from the Piedmont region; tuna crudo with pickled mushrooms and lardo; rabbit filled agnolotti with fresh truffles; and Barolo’s BFF, a steak dish, accompanied by locally grown, end of summer vegetables. To finish, red wine and chocolate of course, as the chefs present a classical Piedmontese “Bonet,” a dessert made of chocolate custard and caramel. Tickets are $150, not including tax or gratuity. Go to Giusto’s website for reservations and head to the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Fest page to purchase tickets to remaining seminars ASAP and for updates and further information about the wine and food event of the season.

