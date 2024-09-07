West Nile Virus on the Rise: Rhode Island Confirms More Cases, Including in Newport County

Three new cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) have been confirmed in Rhode Island, officials warned Friday. Mosquito samples from North Kingstown, Tiverton, and South Kingstown tested positive for the virus, according to the Rhode Island DEM and the Rhode Island Department of Health. The samples were part of 102 collected from traps statewide on August 27.

The rest of the samples tested negative for other mosquito-borne threats, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

Officials are urging the public to take precautions as the mosquito season heats up. “It’s a particularly active season in Southern New England,” warned RIDOH, with WNV now likely present across the state. The departments are advising Rhode Islanders to protect themselves against mosquito bites, especially during peak activity at dawn and dusk.

“Smart Scheduling” and Aerial Assaults Against Mosquitoes

In an effort to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the DEM recently deployed larvicide over 3,000 acres in Westerly’s Chapman Swamp and South Kingstown’s Great Swamp. The state is also advising the public, schools, and communities to adopt “smart scheduling” for outdoor events — rescheduling activities outside peak mosquito hours to minimize exposure.

“Mosquito bites aren’t just annoying. They can make you seriously sick,” officials emphasized. Rhode Island has already reported 17 EEE-positive mosquito samples and six WNV-positive samples this season. There’s also been one probable human case of West Nile Virus.

Neighboring states are also seeing a surge in mosquito-related illnesses. Connecticut has confirmed 275 WNV cases and 46 EEE findings, while Massachusetts is grappling with 291 WNV cases, 88 EEE findings, and several human cases.

WNV: A Growing Threat

While not as deadly as EEE, West Nile Virus remains the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. Most people infected don’t feel sick, but about one in five experience fever and other symptoms. In rare cases, the virus can lead to severe illness or death.

There’s no vaccine for WNV, and the only defense is to prevent mosquito bites. Officials are advising Rhode Islanders to wear long sleeves, use EPA-approved bug sprays, and remove standing water around homes.

Protect Your Pets and Property

Residents can play a role in mosquito control by eliminating breeding grounds like stagnant water in pots, gutters, and kiddie pools. The DEM warns that the Asian Tiger Mosquito, a daytime biter common in Rhode Island’s urban areas, could become more prevalent this season.

Horse owners are also urged to vaccinate their animals against both WNV and EEE, as these animals are particularly vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases.

Stay safe, Rhode Island — the mosquitos are out, and they’re not just buzzing around.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

