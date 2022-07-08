Rhode Island correctional officer indicted for manslaughter in death of inmate

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced that the Providence County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.

On July 8, 2022, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Geoffrey Peters (age 43, P1-2022-2484A) of Smithfield, with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 20, 2022, in Providence County Superior Court.

As alleged in the indictment, on January 18, 2021, the defendant, while on duty as a correctional officer at the ACI, committed manslaughter against inmate Timothy McQuesten. It is alleged that the defendant owed a duty of care to Mr. McQuesten and was criminally negligent in the execution of his duty.

The Rhode Island State Police and the Office of the Attorney General are leading the prosecution and investigation of the case with the assistance and cooperation of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Office of Inspections.

