Rhode Island Issues Rabies Prevention Tips as Spring Nears and Wildlife Activity Rises

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Rhode Island Department of Health are reminding the public that with the arrival of spring, increased wildlife activity is expected. As the weather warms up, more people venture outdoors, and it is crucial to exercise caution and avoid interactions with wildlife. This precautionary measure aims to protect both individuals and Rhode Island’s diverse wildlife. During spring, wildlife tends to be more active due to breeding behaviors, necessitating increased vigilance among Rhode Islanders. It is essential to refrain from approaching wildlife, as all mammals statewide are susceptible to the rabies virus.

Since its first confirmation in Rhode Island in 1994, the rabies virus has become endemic, prevalent in wild mammal populations throughout the state. Species like bats, raccoons, woodchucks, skunks, and foxes serve as vectors for rabies in Rhode Island, but the virus can be carried by any other mammal. Bats occasionally find their way into human living spaces, prompting the recommendation for testing or preventative vaccination when found in areas where humans or pets may have been sleeping. Infected animals may display various symptoms, including aggressiveness, aimless wandering, lethargy, weakness of the hind legs, and loss of awareness. Rabies can only be confirmed through laboratory testing, and without post-exposure vaccination, almost all cases are fatal. Individuals with known or likely exposure to rabies, including those with prior pre-exposure prophylaxis, should receive post-exposure vaccination as soon as possible. Anyone with potential rabies exposure is urged to contact RIDOH’s Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 401-222-2577 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM-4:30 PM) or 401-276-8046 after hours for treatment guidance.

Dr. Scott Marshall, RI State Veterinarian, emphasizes that while wildlife is beautiful, it should be enjoyed from a distance. Approaching or touching wild animals poses a potential rabies exposure, leading to mandatory testing, which often requires humane dispatching of the animal for brain tissue examination. During spring, as wildlife becomes more visible in backyards and parks, it is essential to recognize that observing a mammal in the daytime does not necessarily indicate illness or abandonment. Concerned individuals should avoid approaching or touching baby wildlife unless visibly injured or in immediate danger. In such cases, contact the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island at 401-294-6363 or DEM’s 24/7 dispatch at 401-222-3070 for assistance.

If a wild animal exhibits signs of illness, such as strange behavior, the public is advised to report it to local animal control or DEM while maintaining a safe distance. Although rabies can only be confirmed through laboratory testing, the associated costs for handling suspected wildlife rabies specimens are substantial.

State law mandates current rabies vaccination for all dogs, cats, and ferrets, and Rhode Island residents should ensure their pets are vaccinated. Keeping pets indoors, reporting any contact between domestic animals and wild mammals to veterinarians and local animal control officers, and attending reduced-cost rabies vaccination clinics offered by organizations like the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association (RIVMA) are recommended measures.

RIDOH and DEM offer the following recommendations to prevent rabies:

Ensure all dogs, cats, and ferrets are up to date on rabies vaccination. Avoid contact with and do not feed stray or free-roaming domestic animals. Avoid contact with and do not feed wild animals, as feeding wildlife is illegal in Rhode Island and poses risks of disease transmission and conflicts between humans and wildlife. Refrain from feeding pets outdoors to prevent attracting other animals, especially in areas with free-roaming cats. Protect pets by maintaining control, using leashes, and avoiding unsupervised wandering. Report all animal bites to the city/town’s animal control officer. Securely cover garbage cans to prevent wild animals from scavenging for food. Bat-proof your house.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

