Jay Leno Broke His Collarbone, Ribs & Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week

Jay Leno is recovering from broken bones sustained in a motorcycle accident last week, just two months after he was injured in a fire at his Los Angeles garage.

“That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday. “So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

“But I’m OK!” Leno said. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline, me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

“The bike kept going, and you know how that works out,” he said.

Leno said he didn’t publicize the accident due to the coverage of the fire last November.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down (laughs).”

Leno said he is fine and is able to perform this coming weekend.

Leno splits his time between his home in LA and his Ocean Drive Estate in Newport.

