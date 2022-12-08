Rhode Island Man Arrested for Role in January 6th Insurrection

A Rhode Island man was arrested by the FBI Wednesday for his role in the January 6th insurrection.

William B. Cotton, of Hopkinton, RI, was arrested and charged with four federal crimes including: entering a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Cotton was identified by a citizen who saw him in photos and videos.

Cotton is the third Rhode Islander to face charges in the January 6th attempt to overthrow of the U.S. Government.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!