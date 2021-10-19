Rhode Island man pleads guilty to drug trafficking fentanyl and heroin

A Providence man who attempted to sell two kilograms of fentanyl and nearly 400 grams of heroin while under surveillance by members of the DEA Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in March 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl and heroin trafficking charges, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

Josimar Delacruz-Reyes, 31, appeared before U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

According to information presented to the court, during a DEA investigation into Delacruz-Reyes’ drug trafficking activities, arrangements were made to purchase two kilograms of fentanyl and approximately 400 grams of heroin from Delacruz Reyes for an agreed upon price of $115,000. The buyer arranged to meet with Delacruz-Reyes near the defendant’s Providence residence to carry out the transaction. On March 18, 2019, DEA Task Force members electronically monitored Delacruz-Reyes as he delivered the fentanyl and heroin. The drugs were seized by law enforcement and Delacruz-Reyes was arrested shortly after the delivery when Delacruz-Reyes traveled to a nearby coffee shop where he was expecting to receive a cash payment for the drugs.

A court-authorized search of Delacruz-Reyes’ residence which followed his arrest resulted in the seizure of an additional 151 grams of fentanyl.

Delacruz-Reyes, who has been detained in federal custody since his arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2022.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul F. Daly, Jr.

The matter was investigated by the Boston-based DEA Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, with substantial assistance from law enforcement agents and officers assigned to the Rhode Island Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force and the Providence Police Department Narcotics and Organized Crime Bureau.

The Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from DEA, United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, AMTRAK Police, Rhode Island Department of Attorney General – Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigations, Rhode Island State Police, and the East Providence, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, Newport, North Kingstown, Pawtucket, Providence, South Kingstown, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket Police Departments.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!