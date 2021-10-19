Think Trump wouldn’t trash talk Colin Powell in his death? Think again!

President Trump attacked the media on Tuesday for their favorable coverage of former Secretary of State Colin Powell after his death.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media.” Trump said in a statement.

The former president continued: “Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO [Republican in name only], if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

Powell died Monday from Covid complications his family said in a statement on Facebook.

Powell, the first Black secretary of state and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fully vaccinated.

He was 84.

