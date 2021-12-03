Rhode Island Ranked 6th Worst State to Drive In United States

In perhaps the least shocking news of all time, Rhode Island has once again been ranked one of the worst states to drive in the United States. This year we clock in at 6th worst, which is an improvement from last year where we were 2nd worst.

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up. But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion cost U.S. drivers $88 billion in 2019, as well as an average of 99 hours of their time. The U.S. also has five out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic, and 19 of the worst 25 in North America. Due to COVID-19, though, 2020’s traffic congestion numbers are likely to be lower overall. As of October 2020, cumulative travel on roads in 2020 was over 380 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same period in 2019, a reduction of 13.9%.

Congestion isn’t the only concern on the road, though. People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out. The U.S. has a fairly good track record in these regards, but certainly doesn’t top the list. For example, the World Economics Forum only places the U.S. at rank 17 of 141 when it comes to road quality.

Road conditions naturally aren’t consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Their data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Rhode Island ranks:

Overall rank: 45

Cost of ownership and maintenance: 47

Safety: 1

Traffic and infrastructure: 47

