Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2022 Murder at Newport Bar

A Tiverton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to the 2022 murder of 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo inside a Newport bar.

Shamik Steele, 33, was sentenced Monday in Newport County Superior Court to life in prison, plus five years, for second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and felony assault.

“This defendant was previously convicted of a violent crime and could not legally own or operate a firearm,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “The likelihood of recidivism is too high. This tragic case underscores the importance of enforcing commonsense gun laws.”

Steele gunned down Arevalo at the Friendly Sons of Newport bar on February 14, 2022. Prosecutors say Steele and two friends initially left the bar after drinking but returned minutes later. Steele entered and opened fire, striking Arevalo four times before fleeing on foot.

Newport Police identified Steele using bar surveillance footage and witness accounts, including a key description of Steele’s neck tattoo depicting the face of Jesus Christ.

“This is the outcome when firearms are in the hands of those ready and willing to use them for violence,” said Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy, praising his department and prosecutors for securing the conviction.

Steele’s prior criminal record, which legally barred him from possessing a gun, was a key factor highlighted by Neronha in calling for continued enforcement of gun laws.

For Arevalo’s grieving family, the sentencing may offer a measure of closure. “I hope this sentence provides some solace,” said Neronha.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Eric Batista and Detective Stephen Carrig.

