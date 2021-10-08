Letter: Michael E. McCarthy Scholarship Fund surpasses $200,000 in giving

To the Editor,

The Michael E. McCarthy Scholarship Fund was established to honor the memory of Michael “Mike” McCarthy who died in an accident on September 10th of 2004. The continued support of the Newport County Community has allowed us to be successful in our efforts to help students and families through both our academic scholarships and our Youth Sports Grant Program.

Since June of 2005, selected seniors at Middletown High School, Michael’s alma mater and Tiverton High School, where Michael was a special educator at the time of his death, have received a total of $106,000.00 in college scholarships.

In 2011 a scholarship was established at Stonehill College, where Michael was a 1999 graduate. Selected senior students there who experience financial need have received a total of $39,000.00.

In 2018 an annually awarded scholarship in memory of Mike’s father, Edward P. McCarthy, a career Newport Public School Educator, was established at Rogers High School. One student who best exemplifies Ed’s good character is awarded $2,500.00. Total giving to date is $10,000.00.

To honor Michael’s love of children and sports, our Youth Sports Grant Program was established in 2014. Grants are awarded quarterly to deserving families who reside in Newport County to assist them in providing activities that promote an active lifestyle for their children. To date, the fund has provided $45,603.00 for children in this community, making it possible for them to participate in a wide variety of programs.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Michael E. McCarthy Scholarship Fund, it is my privilege to announce that, as of this date, we have surpassed $200,000.00 in giving. It is because of your continued support that we have been so successful.

Thank you!

Janet Kelly McCarthy

President

Michael E. McCarthy Scholarship Fund

