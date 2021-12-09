RIP Lori A. Barile

Lori A. Barile, 48, of Newport, passed away on December 1, 2021. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of John and Margaret Barile.

Lori graduated from Classical High School and went on to obtain a B.A. in English Literature at Rhode Island College and a Masters in Library and Information Science from the University of Rhode Island. Lori was also about to graduate this month with a M.A. in Holistic Leadership from Salve Regina University. Lori spent the last 13 years as a librarian at McKillop Library, Salve Regina University. She loved living on Aquidneck Island, her career, reading, learning, writing, nature, painting, and her cat, Mazie.

Lori is survived by her father, John Barile and her sister, Lisa Barile.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Church at Broadway and Mann Ave., Newport, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:30 am. Burial will be private. To view the live stream of Ms. Barile’s service please follow this link: https://link.memorial/LoriBarile

At Lori’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori’s memory to a local animal shelter, a charity of your choosing, or plant a tree in Lori’s memory.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!