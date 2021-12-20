RIP Susan (Adamson) Gadoury

Susan (Adamson) Gadoury, 71, of Warren, RI, passed away on December 16, 2021 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Richard J. Gadoury.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Peckham) Adamson.

Her greatest gifts were her children and her grandchildren. She also loved gardening and anything outdoors.

Along with her husband she leaves her daughters Shannon Driscoll and her partner Jeremy Felt and Suzanne Gadoury and her husband Seth Graeber. She also leaves her stepdaughters Linda Deasley and her husband Jim, Lisa Stiles and her husband Todd, Toni Petersen, and Joanie Riegel and her husband John. Susan also leaves many grandchildren.

She was the sister of the late Roy Adamson and Kay Adamson.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 23, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Midtown Oyster Bar, 345 Thames Street, Newport.

All are welcome to celebrate her.

